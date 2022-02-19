Fake Policeman Arrested On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 38-year-old man, Akinyemi Thomas, for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, in full police camouflage uniform under the bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested while policemen attached to Sagamu divisional headquarters were on routine patrol of their area led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Godwin Idehai.





He said “his conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him.

“Immediately the patrol vehicle stopped, the suspect took to his heels. He was then chased and apprehended.

“On interrogation, he confessed being a dismissed policeman but using the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public.





“Recovered from him aside from the uniform is a police warrant card.

The PPRO, however, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspect with a view to charging him to court as soon as possible

