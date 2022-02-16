Emotional Reunion Of UNIJOS Alumnus With Their Mentally Challenged Classmate ( Video )

Published:

The Alumni of the University of Jos, Nigeria, drew tears from the eyes of many in Bakana, Rivers State as they left the comfort of their homes in Abuja to come celebrate Valentine with their former classmate, Mr. Minabelem Hilary, who became mentally unstable on the eve of his M.Sc Architecture degree defence.





The Alumni traced him across the river to Bakana and after spending time with him, took him to the Psychiatric Hospital in Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, and paid for his treatment and admission to a private ward with the sum of N320, 000 (three hundred and twenty thousand naira) only.





The golden hearted former classmates hugged him, bought him new clothes and laughed with him as they exchanged some old school jokes.





Reacting to the kind gesture, a doctor at the facility said Mr. Hillary had a good chance of complete recovery, especially if he took his drugs faithfully. Further plans are underway to see to his complete rehabilitation.





