Dangote Group Issues Statement On Truck That Killed 17 Persons On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

17 persons were today burnt to ashes in an accident involving a truck and passenger bus along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The truck had the logo of Dangote Group inscribed on it

But the management of Dangote issued this statement on the accident denying its company's involvement





The truck involved in Ogun accident not our own - Dangote

Our attention has been drawn to some online media reports that a truck conveying petroleum product, which was involved in a fatal crash that claimed several lives, belongs to Dangote Flour.





The truck bearing the logo of Dangote Flour was said to have been involved in an accident in Ogun State.





However, contrary to a report by the Federal Road Safety Commission, the said truck does not belong to the Dangote Group.





It should be noted that Olam International Ltd, makers of Crown Flour products, acquired Dangote Flour in 2019 in a widely publicized deal. The company now fully belongs to Olam.





The loss of lives in this instance is regrettable and saddening. The public is advised to take note of this clarification.









SIGNED





ANTHONY CHIEJINA





GROUP CHIEF BRANDING AND COMMUNICATION OFFICER (GCBCO)





DANGOTE GROUP

