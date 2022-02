Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu today gave hope to two out-of-school girls he met on his way to an official duty this morning.

The Gov was heart broken to see the girls on the road during school hours, with buckets on their heads, stopped his convoy, inquired why they were not in school.

They told him their parents couldn't afford tuition fees. He found who their parents were and promised to take over the full responsibility of the girls' upbringing and education.

