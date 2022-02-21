Breaking : Court Rejects Abba Kyari's Bail Application

Published:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has rejected a bail application filed by detained deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to regain freedom from custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The suspended ‘super cop’ had sued the Federal Government before the court challenging his continued detention by the NDLEA.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Kyari sought an order of the court to immediately release him and in the alternative, admit him to bail in liberal conditions.

In an ex-parte application argued by his counsel, Cynthia Obianuju Ikena, Kyari claimed to be suffering from chronic diabetes threatening his life and therefore needs urgent medical attention.

Justice Ekwo, in his brief ruling on Monday, declined to order his immediate release but ordered him to put the respondent on notice.

The judge ordered him to go and serve all processes he filed on the Federal Government.





Justice Ekwo held that all the averments and allegations made against the Federal Government are so weighty that the court must give the government opportunity to hear from it before taking any step.

He thereafter fixed February 24 for the parties to appear before him.

The NDLEA had accused and detained Kyari of being an accomplice to a drug ring, which operates on the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria route, peddling deadly substances, notably cocaine.

