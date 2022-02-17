Areezy Dazzles With New Single, "Gbagbe"

Published:

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ariyo Awodele Ezekiel known as Areezy, kick off the year 2022 with Gbagbe, the firsts single off his long-awaited EP Sonic Trip, a 6-track body of work scheduled to drop on the first day of April.

The afro-fusion singer known for his unique heavily worded traditional afrobeat rhythm hinted on his Twitter page: “I want to take the world on a musical journey with my first EP, I hope that every song will help transport the listeners through whatever their struggles are and inspire a fresh burst of energy to go harder at whatever it is they desire”.

“Gbagbe” the Jadu produced mid-tempo feel-good music, a blend of konto and afro sound with a haunting melody and catchy street lingua Gbagbe, a subtle reminder for every young hustler to focus on securing the bag, telling the challenge of attracting the kind of ladies of your choice in the struggling days, where all you have wanted will gravitate towards you when you eventually make it big, this is in some way the motivation which the “ORI” crooner is known for.

The Prekers Entertainment poster boy got tipped as one of the new guards of Afrobeat, a shining light of the style Afro-fusion, a sound that combines elements of hip-hop, EDM, R&B, and African rhythms. He digs into his inexhaustible vault of ear-pleasing music with a desire to give his teeming fans a feel-good vibe to whet their appetite before the release of the EP and get his esteemed fans hooked on this new joint.

