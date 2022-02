Published:

Few hours after his candidate lost out in the APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Osun State, APC members from Alimosho LGA in Lagos State trooped out in their thousands to protest against the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola over the role he played before and during the primary

They were seen carrying various placards abusing the person of the former Governor of Osun State

They also carried symbolic coffins inscribed with several messages

