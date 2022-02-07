Monday, 7 February 2022

Alleged Killer Of 5 Year Old Hanifa Not Yet Sentenced To Death

Published: February 07, 2022



The principal suspect in the alleged murder of a five year pupil in Kano State Jamila Mohammed Sani has not been sentenced to death as being reported on social media 


The three accused persons appeared at a High Court in Kano today after their case was referred from a magistrate court ( which had no jurisdiction to entertain the case )


The trial was adjourned because the accused had no legal representation as required by law .


The judge asked the Kano State Ministry of Justice to provide them legal representation ( as required by law )

He was accused for allegedly killing his pupil Hanifa Abubakar in Kano 

The case has been adjourned 


