Alleged Killer Of 5 Year Old Hanifa Not Yet Sentenced To Death

The principal suspect in the alleged murder of a five year pupil in Kano State Jamila Mohammed Sani has not been sentenced to death as being reported on social media
The three accused persons appeared at a High Court in Kano today after their case was referred from a magistrate court ( which had no jurisdiction to entertain the case )
The trial was adjourned because the accused had no legal representation as required by law .
The judge asked the Kano State Ministry of Justice to provide them legal representation ( as required by law )
He was accused for allegedly killing his pupil Hanifa Abubakar in Kano
The case has been adjourned
