Published:





Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has begun car assembly in Nigeria, starting with the land trek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508 Naija News reports.

Peugeot vehicles will now be assembled in Nigeria nearly four years after joint owners Dangote Group secured authorization from the Nigerian regulator following prior expressions of interest in the old Peugeot facility, now known as PAN Nigeria Ltd, according to The Sun.









Share This