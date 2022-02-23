Actor Saint Obi’s Ex-Wife Faces Arrest

Published:

Famous actor, Saint Obi’s former wife, Lynda Amobi, formerly Lynda Saint-Nwafor is in big trouble.

Lynda who works with MTN Nigeria faces arrest by the police based on the warrant of arrest issued by The High Court of Justice in Ota, Ogun State for violating numerous Court Orders based on a Divorce Petition (Suit No: HCT/128/2019) filed by Petitioner, Mr. Saint Obi.

Lynda Amobi’s numerous violations are “Imprisonment” of the children of the troubled marriage; Using Mobile Police to guard the children without the permission of their father; Denying the children access to their father, Mr. Saint Obi from 2019 till date, etc.





We gathered that there is a criminal case of “attempted murder on Saint Obi’s life” instituted against Lynda Amobi and her brothers.

Share This