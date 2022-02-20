A Peep Into The Car Garrage Of Billionaire Rahamaniyya

Published:

This is the Basement Garage in the Private Residence of Nigerian Businessman,Alh Abdul Rahman Musa Bashir in Monte Carlo,Monaco.





It's a Tower Home, Housing 27 Apartments,

For Himself, his Kids & Guests.





He Drives in the Bentley & Rolls Royce Vehicles,

While his Kids Drive the Sports Cars.





Abdul Rahman Musa Bashir is the President & CEO of Rahamaniyya Group of Companies. The Group Comprises 32 Companies Rendering Varying Services in Different Sectors in the Countries they Operate,

Ranging from Construction, Oil,Maritime, Aviation, Agriculture, Petroleum Marketing, Food Processing, Manufacturing & Trading.





They have Presence in 45 Countries Across Africa, Europe & the Middle East Asia.





Rahamaniyya Group Operates 6 Oil Refineries Across Europe & the Middle East,

As Well as Several Oil Developments & Assets in Africa.





Rahamaniyya's Petroleum Products Storage Facilities were the Largest on the Continent Until 2013. They Cater Mainly for Northern Petroleum Marketers & Importers, Storing, Dispensing & Transporting Petroleum Products for Buyers in the North.





They have a Fleet of 4000 Trucks,

2000 Tankers, 1000 Flatbeds/Container Carriers & 1000 Lorries.





With 1000 Tankers Dedicated to Hauling Petroleum Products to Customers of Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas Ltd,

While the other 1000 Tankers Render Transport Services for other Oil Marketers on Rental.





The Port Handling Arm of the Company Operates 500 Flatbeds/Container Carriers,While 500 Flatbeds are on Rent.





The Agro Arm of the Company Operate the Lorries,

All 1000 of them Dedicated to Transporting Agro Commodities Across the Country.





Rahamaniyya Farms are Few of the Biggest Exporters of Grains & Nuts from Nigeria,

Including; Maize, Cashew, Sesame, Fermented & Raw Cocoa,

They also Export Fish, Cotton, Ginger & Cassava.





The Group Operates 180 Sea Faring Vessels Across 16 Countries.





The Aviation Arm has 30 Top of the Range Aircrafts,

26 of them for Private Luxury Jet Charter Services,4 of them are for the Chairman's Personal use.





He Flies to Nigeria & Saudi Arabia Weekly in his Bombardier Global 7000 Jets,They're 4 of them in his Fleet.





Source : Daniel Ikechukwu Maduabuchi

