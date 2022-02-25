25 Year Woman Kills Co Wife Over Sex With Hubby

Published:

Rebecca Nicodemus, a 25-year old woman in Ondo State, has been arrested for stabbing her co-wife to death over sex.

The accused, who lives Idogun Camp in Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government Area of the state, was said to have attacked the first wife for getting special attention from their husband.

She was said to have confronted the deceased while she coming out of their husband’s room.

The Police Prosecutor, Obadasa Ajiboye, told the court that the defendant killed the deceased by stabbing her with a knife at her left backside which resulted in her death.

The charge sheet read in part, “That you, Rebecca Nicodemus, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did kill by stabbing one Precious Nicodemus with a knife at her left backside which resulted to her death and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006″

The accused confessed to the crime but pleaded not guilty and explained that she never intended to kill the deceased.

“I married my husband, Paul Nicodemus. I came to Ondo State in January 2022 and we were leaving in the same house, I’m a farmer and we have been relating together in harmony alongside the deceased.

“On that fateful day, my husband was earlier with me in the living room but had to excuse himself on the pretext that we were not free to continue with our lovemaking.

She said she was angry when she discovered that her husband had returned into the room with the first wife while she was waiting for him to resume their lovemaking.

“I also heard them making derogatory remarks about me. So, I waited in the sitting room for them to come out from the room before I challenged her but she suddenly grabbed my clothes. So, I took a knife from the table in our sitting room and stabbed her in the back with the knife.

“She was rushed to the hospital by the neighbours but the doctor on duty confirmed her dead. It was not my intention to kill her, I overreacted in anger,” she said.

However, her plea was not taken but the prosecution made an oral application to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the outcome of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In his ruling, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, ordered the remand of the accused person in police custody and adjourned the case till February 22, 2022, for ruling on remand application

