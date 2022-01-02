Video : Remains Of Late Olubadan Of Ibadan Arrives Palace Preparatory To Burial ( See The List Of The Next 10 Olubadan Designates According To Hierarchy)

Published:

The remains of Oba Adetunji the Olubadan of Ibadan who died this morning has been returned to his palace preparatory to his burial today according to Islamic rites

Video

Meanwhile this is the list of the next ten Olubadan of Ibadan according to their hierarchy





1) Lekan Balogun: Otun Olubadan. ( Designate)





2) Owolabi Olakulehin: Balogun Olubada‎n





3) ‎Rashidi Ladoja: Osi Olubadan.





4). Olufemi Olaifa: Otun Balogun.





5) ‎Eddy Oyewole: Ashipa Olubadan.





6) Tajudeen Ajibola: Osi Balogun.





7) Amidu Ajibade:Ekaarun Olubadan.





8) Lateef Gbadamosi: Ashipa Balogun Olubadan.





9) Kola Adegbola: Ekarun Balogun‎.





10) Abiodun Kola-Daisi: Ekerin Olubadan‎.

Share This