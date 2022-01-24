Toga Shopping: Nigerians Express Anger At Peter Obi, Urge Him To Join Presidential Race

Published:

Many Nigerians have expressed their anger at the former Governor of Anambra State and former Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, following his shopping experience at Toga Fashion House, Awka, which he shared on his Twitter page.

Many Nigerians who thought that the fashion house was domiciled in China, reminded Obi that his attention was urgently needed back home in Nigeria with respect to 2023 Presidency. They thus expressed anger at Obi’s delay in declaring for the Presidential election come 2023 which they are waiting for and not pictures of shopping experience for now.

A lady, by name Chidimma Esther, said: “Please sir, kindly declare your interest in the presidential election 2023, we are patiently waiting.” One Mr Obinna commented “His Excellency, I know you are buying the shirt you will use to declare your intention to run for the Presidency. Biko, we can’t wait.”

Consensus of opinion is that Nigerian need him now, not shopping pictures, not picture of talking engagements, not even his picture of visit to schools, but for him to declare interest now as one among few persons capable of restoring the glory of Nigeria.

When contacted on phone by newsmen, Obi restated his resolve to continue to support small businesses and patronise local manufacturers. He explained that he did not go for shopping in China as many believe, but at Awka. He said he decided to shop at Toga Fashion House, Awka, because he believed that it will give a great mileage to the business which he said currently creates job for a lot of people and provides quality fashion products for the society.

Recall that as Governor and thereafter, Obi has continued to patronize local industries. Speaking recently, the Managing Director of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said that the support Obi gave him was what is still sustaining him, because it opened doors for the company’s advancement.

Share This