Super Eagles Eguavoen Coach Resigns After Tunisia Loss

The journey ended for the Nigerian side, Super Eagles on Sunday as the team crashed out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.





Super Eagles's had entered the game with a performance that had risen hope only to concede its first goal at the 47th minute of the match.





The result of the encounter has shocked many fans who saw the performance of the Eagles who led their Group D with 9 points.





It was the first time the Nigerian side would not cross to the Quarer final since 1982.





After the match Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen said he was stepping down to his former position to allow the Nigerian Football Federation come up with a new coach.





His appointment had followed the sacking of German Rorh Gernorr last year.

The Eagles had raised so much hopes of a Sterling performance that President Muhammadu Buhari had a video conferencing with them ahead of the match.

