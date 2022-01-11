Revealed : Veteran Juju Artiste Dayo Kujore Died Three Weeks After Latest Wedding

Published:





Emerging facts have ot that Soko crooner and Juju veteran artiste Dayo Kujore died barely three weeks after his latest marriage

A video clip posted online by Fliptv showed the musician at his elaborate wedding held in Lagos three weeks ago to his heartthrob whom CKN News learnt is based in USA

Sources in the home of the popular Juju singer first announced his death on Monday.

Hours after, the singer’s widow reportedly confirmed the death.

It was reliably gathered the singer was confirmed dead at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

Dayo Kujore was born on April 4, 1958 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He would have turned 64 on April 4, 2022.

He began playing the guitar at 10 and rose to become popular for creating a new tune from the Juju genre called Soko music.

Some of his released albums include Elevation, Wisdom, Joy, Easy Life, and the popular Soko Xtra

