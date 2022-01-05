Police IG Holds Meeting With Commandants Of Police Training Colleges ( Pictures)

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman NPM, psc(+), fdc, as part of preparations for the commencement of training for successful candidates of the 2020 Police Recruitment exercise, today 5th Jannuary, 2022, held a conference with Commandants of Police Colleges and Training Institutions, at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP charged the Commandants to give quality training to the new intakes citing the readiness of the Force leadership to reposition the NPF via proper recruitment and training.









