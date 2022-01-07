One Suspect In Connection To Murder Of Jos Student Jennifer Arrested

Published:

One suspect in connection to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300-level student of the University of Jos, Plateau State has been arrested by the police.





Jennifer, a native of Akwanga, Nasarawa State who had gone missing on the eve of the New Year was found dead in Jos.





She was last seen with her boyfriend, a suspected 'Yahoo Boy' now at large where they reportedly lodged at a Hotel along Zaria Road Jos.





Jennifer's eyes were plugged off and other parts of her body mutilated, indicating she might have been murdered for ritual purposes.





The deceased was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Science.





Meanwhile, report just coming in indicated that the prime suspect has been traced to Bida Bidi, Jos where his mum owns a private school.





The report also stated that the father of the suspect is a lecturer in the same institution where the deceased was schooling.









