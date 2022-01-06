Obasanjo Visits Late Olubadan’s Widow In Ibadan

Published:

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president, on Thursday visited the widow of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadan, who died in the early hours of Sunday after five years on the throne.





Obasanjo arrived at the Popoyemoja palace of the late king around 7:10 am with Olayiwola Olakojo, the former secretary to the government of Oyo state, and left 30 minutes later.





He was received on arrival at the palace by Olubadan’s widow, Rasheedat, and Nureni Akanbi, Gbonka Balogun of Ibadan, who is also an elder brother to Rasheedat.





The former president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed monarch and promised his readiness to assist the family whenever the need arises.





In a tribute he wrote in the condolence register, Obasanjo said: “Kabiesi, sun re. You lived for the service of family, community, state and the nation. You served committedly and God granted you longevity. We pray that your soul will be with your creator and the family and community will continue to thrive.”

