Nollywood Actress Juliana Olayode, Pastor Timi Adigun Fight Dirty On Social Media

The clash between Nollywood star, Olayode Juliana, and her former pastor, Timi Adigun has intensified as the actress has rubbished his claims where he denied taking over her social media pages.

Earlier on Tuesday, the actress had called out Adigun, who was her ‘spiritual’ father and manager, for taking control of her Facebook and other social media accounts.

She had stated that when she visited the pastor in his church on Sunday to ask for her passwords, she was thrown out by security when she called him by his name rather than ‘Dee’ or ‘Daddy’ as she used to call him.

The actress had written, “I know some people are going to call me and say all sorts but I am tired!

“To some people, this might be a wrong move, and some might prefer I stay quiet but I am honestly tired! And I am not going to shut up.

“I don’t know what Timilehin Adigun wants from me, I really don’t know. There is so much I want to say but I don’t even have the words to express it.”

In his response, Adigun, who is the lead pastor of Mine Teens ministry, stated that he wasn’t with her passwords, as he confirmed that she was sent out of his office on Sunday.

In his three-part-video on his Instagram page, he also added that he knew some secrets about the actress but would not want to expose her.

The actress, in her response, dared him to reveal the secrets about her.

She said, “I am begging you to reveal my secrets. Please tell the world my secrets, I’m begging you.”

In her most recent post on her Instagram story, she labelled the pastor as being shameless, stating that he has “no heart”.





Olayode wrote, “Timilehin Adigun, just saw another part of the video you posted now. You’re very shameless, you have no heart. Are you listening to yourself at all?”

The pastor, however, has made no response to her latest call-out, as at the time of filing this report.

