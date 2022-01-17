Nollywood Actress Escapes Bandits Attack On Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:

Nollywood star, Bimpe Akintunde, escaped a bandits attack along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Sharing on her Instagram yesterday, the actress narrated how she and her daughter escaped the attack.

According to Akintunde, she was on her way to Lagos, when she ran into the bandits at Oni-Garri, she said the bandits were shooting directly at the vehicles on the road.

She wrote, “Let’s be careful on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, I escaped the bandits’ attack at around 5 pm this evening, after Oni-Garri on my way to Lagos. They were shooting at all the vehicles coming from Ibadan, they were like ten in army uniform shooting directly at us. God save me and my daughter, I can’t believe this.

“Like they were shooting directly at us!!!!! where are we going in this country, broad daylight attack!!!!! God came through for us, I turn back! followed one way and alerts other drivers too. Just help me thank God for my life and that of my innocent daughter. We are back in Ibadan state and healthy but in shock.”





