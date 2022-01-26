Man Dumps Girlfriend 3 Months After She Donated Her Kidney To Save His Life

Published:

A lady has been left heartbroken after she was dumped by boyfriend three months after donating her kidney to save his life.





The 30-year-old lady had first caught him cheating 7 months after the kidney donation but forgave him.





Colleen Le’s boyfriend was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease when he was a teenager After finding they were compatible, she donated one of her kidneys, and they both made a full recovery However, he cheated on her seven months later, and she forgave him, only to be dumped three months after .

The problem with his kidneys started when he was 17, and he was informed that his kidney would function at less than five per cent, Daily Mail reports.





However, their relationship changed seven months after the procedure when the devoted Christian said he was going to Las Vegas for a bachelor party with church friends. When he returned, he admitted to cheating on her during the trip. "A lot of arguments later, I eventually forgave him and gave him a second chance," Colleen said.





"If we are meant for each other, God will bring us back together in the end," he reportedly told her. Her video garnered over 2 million likes on TikTok, with a majority of the people empathising with her.





