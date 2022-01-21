Maj Gen Akpor Takes Over As Defence Spokesman

Published:

The new Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor has urged the Nigerian media to play a noble role towards complementing the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in ensuring national security.





Maj Gen Akpor takes over from Air Commodore Wap Maigida who has been acting since erstwhile DDI, Maj Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr was appointed Force Commander and Acting Head of Mission, United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), in South Sudan.





Speaking during the event, the new Defence Spokesman acknowledged the media as the watchdog of the society and a vital component in advancing the course of national security.





He further mentioned that, the military and security agencies are in the forefront of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation to facilitate economic, political and energy security amongst other aspect of national security.





Maj Gen Akpor promised to sustain and strengthen the existing media/military cooperation to build a more peaceful and progressive nation. He urged the media, particularly, defence correspondents to remain patriotic, objective and fair in their coverage and reportage of defence and security matters. According to him, "the Press must help in sustaining the morale of the military and security agencies towards dealing with the contemporary security challenges."





The outgoing acting DDI, Air Commodore Wap Maigida in his remarks, outlined the achievements recorded during his tenure to include, the production of the first ever video documentary for the entire military, christened “Armed Forces of Nigeria: The Bastion of Nigeria’s Unity and Sovereignty.” The documentary was aired during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.





Air Cdre Maigida thanked the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for his leadership guidance which made it possible for the Directorate of Defence Information to record numerous successes. He commended officers, men and civilian staff of the Directorate for their dedication and sense of duty.





Maj Gen Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor is a member of 39 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps as a Second Lieutenant in September 1992.





The Senior Officer who is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, holds a bachelor of Science Degree in Geography and Masters in Strategic Studies from NDA and University of Ibadan respectively.





Maj Gen Akpor has attended several Military Courses which include: Young Officers Course (Infantry), Anti-Tank Platoon Commanders Course and Company Amphibious Operations Course. Others are Regimental Intelligence and Security Officers Course, Junior and Senior Staff Courses, Company Commanders Course, Commanding Officers Course and National Defence Course.





The Senior Officer has held several appointments since the beginning of his career, these include Staff officer Grades 2 and 1, Operations Officer and Commanding Officer 103 Battalion, Enugu. He was also Chief Instructor at Nigerian Army School of Infantry in Jaji and Deputy Director Personnel Services, Army Headquarters Department of Administration.





He was also the Deputy Director Exercises Department of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters and Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Centre also at the Army Headquarters.





Prior to his latest appointment as the DDI, Maj Gen Akpor was the Director of Military Training at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He also served as the Commander 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.





The DDI participated in several local and foreign operations such as Operation LIBERTY in Liberia under the auspices of ECOMOG, Operation SAND STORM/TIGER TAIL in Sierra Leone, and the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL).





He equally participated in the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia, as well as Operation Jubilee in Abia State and Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna State.









