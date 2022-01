Published:

Nigerian artiste Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that he does not believe in religion.

Balogun made this known in a recent post on Snapchat.

He said, “ I don’t wake up sad, I don’t wake up poor in life, in health and in spirit and I don’t wake up with hate in my heart.

“Don’t waste your life with temporary situations. Live life, age isn’t a representation of how smart you are, I know plenty stupid grown people too and I don’t believe in religion”





Share This