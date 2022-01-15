I Didn't Know My Son Was Declared Wanted -...Father of Suspected Killer Of UNIJOS Female Student

Published:





The father of Moses Oko , the young man arrested for the alleged murder of a UNIJOS student has shed more light on the events that led to the arrest of the suspected ritual killer.

Joseph spoke concerning his son's arrest recently while in police custody.

You may have heard about Moses Oko, a 20-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend, Jennifer Anthony. Moses allegedly absconded before he got arrested by security officers in Benue State.

However, the suspect and his father recently got paraded by the police.

Moses' father, a University lecturer, has since addressed the events that led to his son's arrest.

Addressing the development, Joseph said, "I got phone calls concerning a viral photo of my son's look-alike that was trending on social media.

I eventually saw the photo of the suspect and realized it was my son's photo. I had previously confronted him about his smoking habit, but he insisted that it was better than beer. My son can not deny that we had arguments on the topic."

Moses' family reportedly claims that the suspect has mental challenges.

He was later arrested in Benue State with the assistance of his father

The student's body was found in a hotel in Jos with her eyes plucked out and other vital organs missing

He was last seen with Moses Oko alleged to be her boyfriend

