How Kidnapped Wedding Guests Regained Their Freedom After Paying N7.5m Ransom

Published:

The three victims of Saturday kidnap along Ishara-Remo axis of Lagos-Ibadan express have regained their freedom.

It has been gathered that their families and friends however, paid N7.5m to secure their release yesterday.

It will be recalled that CKN News had reported that some suspected kidnappers, who were dressed in military uniform, abducted two company staff of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB)and one other person last weekend, while they were returning from a wedding.





The victims were said to be returning from a wedding when one of the vehicles conveying them broke down on the road.





The suspected kidnappers had taken advantage of the situation to scare away others by shooting into their air, while making away with the three victims.

The victims were said to be fixing the faulty vehicle when the gunmen suddenly emerged from the bush and whisked away the seven victims, three of whom were later released.





One of the released victims, Folahan Akinsola, said they were asked to raise N60m for others to be released.

Akinsola, on Tuesday, said his friends were released after the suspects were paid N7.5m.





He said, “We were unable to get the whole ransom they demanded, but we had to face them with what we gathered. We ended up paying N7.5m and they were released around 1am today (Tuesday).





“I didn’t follow them to give the kidnappers the money at the location they chose because I was advised that my face was all over social media. After they got the money, they released my friends”, he explained.





Akinsola also informed that he had briefed the Divisional Police Officer in Isara on the development. He added that they had collected their car; but the faulty Toyota Corolla is still there.





He however decried how some people on social media are taking advantage of the victim’s situation to post some account numbers to get money.





“We were the ones who raised the money alongside the company my friends work for, among others”, Akinsola stated

Share This