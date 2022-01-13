How Father Facilitated Arrest Of His Son Accused Of Killing UNIJOS Female Student

Published:

A 20-year-old man, Moses Oko, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 300-level student of the University of Jos, Jennifer Anthony, for suspected ritual purposes.

Anthony had been declared missing by friends and fellow students.

Her lifeless body was later found at a hotel in Jos, along Zaria Road, on New Year’s Day with some of her body parts, including her eyes, missing.

Parading the suspected killer of the undergraduate at the command headquarters in Jos on Wednesday, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, said Moses was arrested in Benue State with the help of his father, Joseph Oko, a lecturer at the University of Jos.

He said, “Sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300-level student of the University of Jos whose lifeless body was found mutilated on January 1, 2022 at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos, by a man, Moses Oko, aged 20 years, suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime, the command, in a bid to arrest the perpetrator, launched an aggressive manhunt for the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State, where he was arrested by hawk-eyed police operatives of the command. The suspect will be arraigned at the end of investigation.”





The victim’s friend, Jessica Dung, said on Wednesday that Moses was arrested in a psychiatric home in Makurdi, Benue State, adding that his hair was shaved to suggest that he was mentally unstable.

She said, “The police said they were told that he was mad, but they didn’t see any sign like that and that their thinking was that some people advised him to disguise.





“He is no longer in dreads; the police said maybe his lawyers advised him to disguise, as they are looking for a way to get him out of the whole mess. The police took him to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Jos.”









