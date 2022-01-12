How Ex Coach Gernot Rohr Wrote Off Super Eagles Players Before Egypt's Win

Published:

Former Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has taken a fresh dig at Nigeria ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tie with Egypt on Tuesday evening.

Rohr, who was recently sacked by the Nigerian Football Federation, said that the Super Eagles have no players in Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The German tactician believes the Super Eagles cannot pretend to be better than Algeria or Egypt.

Rohr told football magazine World Soccer: “Nigeria don’t have these big stars like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu or Victor Ikpeba. [Wilfried] Ndidi isn’t yet a star; [Kelechi] Iheanacho not yet either.

“They don’t have any players in Liverpool, Manchester, Munich or Chelsea, which is the case for Senegal, Egypt, and Ivory Coast.

“The biggest clubs are perhaps Leicester, or possibly Napoli with Victor Osimhen.

“When you don’t have the players in fantastic clubs, playing the semi-finals or quarter-finals of the Champions League all the time, you cannot pretend to be better than Algeria or Egypt.

“That is the question of football without stars. It is more collective football.”

Nigeria are in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

