FRSC RS6 ZCO Presents Letter Of Commendation To Rivers Sector Commander Galadunci

In recognition for his outstanding performance for activities in Zone 6 of FRSC in the fourth quarter of 2021 that contributed immensely in elevating the Zonal Command especially in area of enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in Rivers State in particular that the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Zone,.ACM CB Nkwonta finds the Sector Commander of RS6.1 Rivers Corps Commander Salisu Umar Galadunci MLCJ rss worthy of commendation for the resilience and hard work exhibited during the period under review.

In addition, the Command of RS6.1 also received another commendation letter for emerging the best on enforcement among the four Sector Commands of the Zone in the last fourth quarter 2021. ACM CB Nkwonta while presenting the letters to the Sector Commander said the awards were in light of the Corps Marshal tripod of Consultation, Reward and punishment policy where hardworking staff and Commands are identified for rewards for their individual and collective performances.

He said upon going through the records the Committee could not but fish out the Sector Commander and his Command as the best for the award. The Zonal Commanding Officer while presenting the letters, urged the recipient not to relent in the efforts of continuous improvement to the service of FRSC and the nation at large.

In his response Corps Commander Galadunci thanked Almighty God for keeping him alive, thanked the Corps Marshal for giving him opportunity to serve FRSC in this capacity and thanked the Zonal Commanding Officer for the mentoring he received that made this possible. He concluded by pleading his total loyalty to the system and promising to do more.





