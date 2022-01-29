Friends , Associates Honor Engr Okwara At Mother's Burial In Orlu ( Pictures)

Published:

The ancient town of Orlu Imo State stood still recently as friends, relatives and associates attended the burial of Madam Ugonne Virginia Ifeoma Okwara( Nee Obinaju)

She was laid to rest at her husband's compound in Ishiobiukwu Gedegbum ancient palace, Eluama Orlu.

Madam Okwara was survived by many children including Engr kingsley Okwara ( Baba kingso) .

She was given a befitting burial by her children in what has been tagged as the burial of the year

Friends, relatives, business associates of Engr Okwara were on hand to accord the mother of the successful Abuja businessman a befitting burial

Mrs Okwara in her lifetime was a successful nurse and a woman leader in her community

The love the people have for her was reflected by the number of people from far and wide who attended the ceremony

