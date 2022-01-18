FG Presses Additional Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu As UK, US Decline Invitation As Observers

Published:

One of the lawyer representing Mazi Nnamdi kanu in Abuja Federal high court, Barrister Opara Maxwell Chibuike has raised alarm over the new added charges against Mazi Nnamdi kanu by the federal government in less than 12 hours of his court appearance.

His Post

"Just finished my matter at the Federal High Court Abuja here and just getting prepared to go and visit MNK at the DSS with some members of the legal team in preparation of his tomorrow’s court proceedings, only for me to receive another amended charge against MNK.My annoyance is not about the 15 worthless and empty amended charge but it’s just a calculated attempt to delay the trial and have an excuse to further incarcerate MNK in the solitary confinement.





Imagine since the last adjourned date more than 2 months now, they did not deem it necessary to amend, file and serve us but waited till today for them to do that with their ultimate intention to frustrate the trial tomorrow. Anyway we shall sort it out with them in the court room tomorrow. Confused people, ndi ara".

Meanwhile, the United States of America and United Kingdom have declined the invitation extended to it by Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers as observers at the trial according to report reaching CKN News

Share This