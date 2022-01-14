FG Closes All Roads Within Secretariat In Abuja Over Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Published:

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of parts of the roads accessing Arcade of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a circular, informed the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the general public of the closure by 2.00pm on Friday.

This is contained in a circular HCSF/PS/SWO/007/iv/552 signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation.

The statement said this is in view of the upcoming activities marking the 2022 celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day set aside to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

“This event which involves the Wreath laying ceremony by President, Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by top government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps will hold on Saturday 15 January at the National Arcade, Abuja.”

“To this end, all offices within the Federal Secretariat Complex are to be vacated at 2.00pm on Friday, 14th January,” she said

