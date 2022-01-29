Father Who Impregnated 15-year-old Daughter, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Without Option Of Fine

Published:





A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, sentenced the a man, Lawrence Ekpo to life imprisonment with no option of fine for defiling his daughter, thereby impregnating the young girl.





The offence is contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





Trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye also ordered that Ekpo's name be entered into the Lagos State Sex Offenders Register.





The defendant (Ekpo) committed the offence between December 2018 and 2019 at his Agege residence, Lagos and was arraigned before Hon. Justice Abiola Soladoye on the 17th of December 2019, on a one count charge of Defiling and thereafter impregnating his teenage daughter.





He pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The Directorate of Public Prosecutions called (4) Four witnesses before the court who testified that the defendant had several unlawful sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old daughter which resulted in pregnancy .





Justice Soladoye held that the Prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby convicted and sentenced the defendant accordingly.

