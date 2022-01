Published:

The family of Otunba Christopher Alao Akala has announced the funeral arrangements of the former Oyo State Governor.

The arrangement revealed that a week long activities begins on 14th February 2022 that reaches its peak with his internment on Friday 18th February 2022 at his home town in Ogbomoso

Mr Akàla died on 12th January after a brief illness at the age of 71

Full programme





