Family Of Deceased Worker Return N11m Overpaid Salaries To Company

Published:

The family of late Baba-Aji Mamman, identified as a former staff of the Yobe rural electrification board, says it has refunded N11 million to the state over Mamman’s “absence from office”.





The family made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘An Appeal for Forgiveness from the General Public and Staff of Rural Electrification Board, Damaturu, Yobe State’, and published in the Daily Trust.





According to the publication, the family said they acted on the instruction of the late Mamman, who reportedly died on March 28, 2020.





The deceased was said to have instructed his family members to return an equivalent amount of his salary for 11 years to the state government.





The family of the deceased said he attended work for a few days weekly due to ageing and health constraints.





“Late Alhaji Baba-Aji Mamman died on March 28, 2020. May his soul rest in peace, amin,” the publication reads.





“As a staff of the board, because of age, health and other constraints, he sometimes came to the office twice or three times as against the slated five times.





“Late Baba-Aji Mamman ordered a refund of assumed unearned salaries up to eleven years to the tune of N11,000,000 (eleven million naira) back to state government account.





“The family has raised the amount and paid as instructed to Access Bank account, Yobe State Government IGR account, 0765651829.





“May Allah Almighty give you all the hearts to forgive and pray for his eternal rest in Aljannafirdaus Insha Allah.





“Thank you for the cooperation accorded him while he served and may almighty Allah forgive our shortcomings and grant us Aljanna Aamin.”





Efforts to get the reaction of the state government were unsuccessful at the time of this report as there was no response from Muhammad Lamin, commissioner for home affairs, information and culture, when contacted.

Share This