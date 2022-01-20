EFCC Drills AMCON MD Ahmed Kuru

Published:

There was controversy on Wednesday over the invitation of the Managing Director of the Assets Management Company of Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A top source at the EFCC confirmed that Kuru was still in custody as of 9.25pm.

“It is true. He is still in our custody. He may spend the night in detention,” said a detective who wished to remain anonymous.

Online medium, Sahara Reporters, stated that Kuru was accused of asset diversion and selling of seized assets to cronies at below value prices.

But the spokesman for AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said indeed his boss was at the EFCC but only as a guest and not a suspect.

Nwauzor said his boss usually consulted with the EFCC from time to time.

When asked why the AMCON boss was still at the EFCC at almost 10pm, he said, “He went there for a meeting and meetings can stretch to any time of the day.”

Share This