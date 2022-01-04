Cross River People Are Ungrateful, They Don't Appreciate My Sacrifices ...Gov Ayade Laments

Published:

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State has expressed sadness at the behaviour of the people for not regarding the extent of his personal sacrifices and generosity to them by displaying ungrateful characters





At a meeting with media practitioners during the end of year festivities in Calabar, the governor lamented that people do not understand what he goes through daily as a governor.





“I don’t think I have ever slept up to five hours in a day since the last six years and more.





“I use to be happier and richer when I was not yet a governor. But I am no longer,” he said.





Ayade said he used to be hailed for being a very generous man when he was not yet a governor.





“But today irrespective of the extent of my generosity to people, it is always seen as grossly insufficient.





“No matter what I give, it is never seen as having done well,” he added.





Ayade frowned at the lack of gratitude and how they prefer the spirit of ‘Bring Him Down Syndrome’.





He spoke about petitions by the people of the state aimed at crippling the efforts of government officials, especially his efforts at transforming the state.





He advised that such an attitude should change for the better.





He also cautioned journalists to endeavour to verify their reports, adding that if they cannot meet him in person, he has his officials who can provide the desired information.





“Some of these reports and petitions have caused this state fortunes in foreign investments.





“Some persons write about non-existent issues about Cross River. I think obviously what the local correspondents are doing, and how those stories get into their papers without verification is rather worrisome,” he said.





“Sometimes I read that I am planning to go back to the PDP. What an untruth! Painful is that some of you work directly here from the governor’s office.





“There are so many means whereby you can verify the information. Always verify the information.”

