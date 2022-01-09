Criticizing Men Of God Can Cause Leprosy .. Bishop David Oyedepo

Published:

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has cautioned Christians to refrain from criticizing their prophets, claiming that such an attitude invites God’s wrath.

Speaking against men of God can draw leprosy, according to the renowned cleric who made the warning during the Leadership Empowerment Summit at the church’s headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

Many detractors of Oyedepo’s ministry must have already received their fair share of the punishment, according to Oyedepo, who emphasizes that the warnings are based on spiritual understanding.

He said, “Beware of speaking hurt against the Ministry you claim to be part of advancing, it’s a risk."

Share This