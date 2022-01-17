Court Jails Cybercrime Fraudsters In Enugu

Published:

The Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Friday January l4, 2022, secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys before Justice F. O. Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court Enugu, Enugu State. They were convicted on charges bordering on forgery and impersonation to defraud.

Three of the convicts are: Orji Okpara Chimaobi, Ngene Emmanuel and Okechukwu Kelvin were sentenced to 2 years in prison with option of fine of One Million Naira each, while Eneh Nelson Chukwudire was sentenced to one year with option of One Million Naira fine. .

