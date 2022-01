Published:

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, has welcomed another child with his wife, Mabel.

The excited father announced the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

AY’s new baby, named Ayomide, came into the family 13 years after they had their first child, Michelle.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2008 has a 13-year-old daughter, Michelle, as their first child.

