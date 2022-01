Published:

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has died





The monarch who was 93-years-old, today joined his ancestors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.





He was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan following his coronation on March 4, 2016.





Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land.





His death is coming few weeks after the death of Soun of Ogbomosho

Details later

