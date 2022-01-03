Anambra Convention Center To Host Professor Soludo's Swearing-In Ceremony- Governor Obiano

Published:









Anambra Convention Center, Awka, another legacy project of Governor Willie Obiano's administration is being positioned as venue to host the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.





Governor Obiano stated this today, 3rd January, 2022, during an inspection visit to the project.





He embarked on the visit with some cabinet members of the Traditional Ruler of Aguleri.





While noting that his motivation for the architectural design of the project is the popular 'American Still Jet' which moves silently, Governor Obiano explained that it is one of the best in the American military arsenal, expressing his belief that it is replica of an average onye Anambra.





The Governor projected that with the airport in place, the Center will be viable and put to use all year round, saying that he believes that the contractor is competent enough to deliver on the project.





Speaking on his maintainance and sustainability plans for the project, Governor Obiano hinted that the contractor will be as facility managers to be maintaining the place, because according to him, it is the only way it will last, just like the airport and stadium.





The Contractor of the project, Mr. Mark Tu who explained that the center has a seating capacity of between ten thousand and twelve thousand persons at once, explained that they are rounding off the ceiling and lighting work and about to commence the final painting for the building.

