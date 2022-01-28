Alleged N206.5m Fraud: You Have a case to Answer, Court Tells Aluko-Kola

Published:

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, January 28, 2022, dismissed the no-case submission filed by one Osho Aluko-Kola, who is standing trial on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N206, 502,490.02 (Two Hundred and Six Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira, Two Kobo).

Aluko-Kola, who was first arraigned on July 4, 2020, is standing trial alongside six companies: Centurion Registrars Limited; United Securities Limited; Evolution Construction & Engineering Design Limited; Cities & Towers Logistics Limited; Continental Exim Nigeria Limited and Diffusion Impex Limited.

