Alleged N1.3bn Fraud Lands VON DG Osita Okechukwu In EFCC Custody

Published:

Osita Okechukwu, director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Okechukwu reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 1:30 pm on Saturday, following an invitation regarding a case of alleged conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.





He is said to be undergoing questions for allegedly embezzling N1.3 billion.





As of the time of this report, he was still in the custody of the EFCC.





When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, confirmed that the VON DG was invited by the commission.





Uwujaren, however, declined further comment on why Okechukwu was invited.









