Adedoja, one of the children of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Thursday bagged a master's degree from the University of Lagos.





The first-class monarch was present at the 52nd convocation of the university where his daughter emerged the Best Graduating Student in African and Diaspora Studies.





Princess Adeyemi graduated with distinction (4.63 CGPA).

Another of his daughters recently graduated from Lead City University Ibadan with a first class





