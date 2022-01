Published:

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has declares Friday, February 11, 2022 ‘No Shoot Day’ to enable members to attend the burial ceremony of veteran actor, Sam Obiago.

This was announced on Tuesday by the guild’s Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda, in a statement titled ‘Sam Obiago Burial… No Shoot Day in Asaba’.

The death of Obiago, popularly known as Daddy Sam, was announced by the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, on Thursday, December 23, 2021.









