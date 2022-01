Published:









Jennifer Anthony, a Special education and rehabilitation sciences student at University of Jos was allegedly murdered and her two eyes plugged out.





Jennifer Anthony hasn't been heard from by family and friends since 31st of December, New Year's Eve. All attempt to find her failed, her phone switched off, until a few days ago her body was discovered here in Jos at a hotel, with eyes gorged out of its socket, indicating ritual killing





Source : Jeremy Nyuwa

