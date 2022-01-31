2023: Uproar In Akwa Ibom As Gov Udom Picks His Commissioner For Lands As Anointed Successor

Crisis looms in Akwa Ibom State political sphere as some elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, surreptitiously endorsed the Commissioner for Lands, Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred candidate of the party for the 2023 gubernatorial election





The governor had invited some party elders, including some of those rumoured to be having gubernatorial ambition to governor’s lodge without disclosing to them the agenda for the meeting.





It was however surprising to many when former governor Victor Attah presented Eno as the endorsed candidate of stakeholders of the party at the meeting.





Signs that all was not well became visible as some aspirants, especially those still serving in the governor’s cabinet, such as Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akan Okon, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Emembong, were absent at the meeting, thus confirming the existence of deep cracks and bad blood in Governor Udom’s team.





Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udo, who confirmed the incident , said the action was taken by a cross section of stakeholders in the state.