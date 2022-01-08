2023 Presidency: Tinubu Opens Up On His Running Mate

Published:

An aide to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that proposing a running mate for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election is too early.





Tunde Rahman said his principal is still having intense consultations with key political stakeholders on the possibility of running for the presidency Rahman said that until consultations are over and Tinubu declares for presidency, that is only when the issue of a running mate can be relevant.





The Punch reports that Tinubu made the disclosure through his media aide, Tunde Rahman after the director-general of the Tinubu Support Group, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said having a Muslim/ Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidency does not matter.





Tinubu's aide said naming a running mate at this time would be premature.





Jibrin had in a recent interview said that the religion of both a president and his vice cannot determine the quality of work they would be putting into the service to Nigerians.





However, in his reaction, Tinubu's aide it would be premature to discuss the issue of running mate when in the real sense, his principal is yet to publicly declare interest to run for the presidency.

Share This