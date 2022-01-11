Tuesday, 11 January 2022

2023 : Gov Umahi Informs Buhari At Aso Rock Of Presidential Ambition

Published: January 11, 2022


Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has told President Muhammadu Buhari he is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency


He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.


According to him, the president told him to consult widely.


Umahi’s visit to intimate the President of his presidential ambition is coming exactly 24 hours after a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid a similar visit to President Buhari


